Powered by top-10 individual finishes from JCHS Generals Alumnus Zach Norris the Kentucky men's golf team opened its spring schedule with its first top-three finish of the year at the Kiawah Invitational. Norris is now a Junior at the University of Kentucky. The Wildcats carded an 839 combined score which tied for the third-lowest mark in the Brian Craig era en route to a third place showing.
All five Kentucky starters earned a career low result with either a career-best tournament score or a career-low round. It's the first top-three finish for the Wildcats since placing third at the Bearcat Invitational in 2019.
"This was a huge step forward for our team down in Kiawah Island," Craig said. "Really proud of Zach Norris and Reid Bedell for leading the way and for Coach (Ben) Fuqua coaching them up. We will use this to keep building momentum as we head into the LSU event later this month.
"I keep saying this team is going to have a memorable spring, and this definitely is a step in that direction," Craig said.
Norris produced the best result of his career with his first top-10 individual finish, the lowest tournament score (208) and the lowest round (68) of his career. He finished in a tie for sixth following rounds of 71-68-69. He was the only Wildcat to play under par during all three rounds.
The McKee, Kentucky, native concluded his second round with a 68 which included birdies on two of his final three holes. He opened play in the third round with a birdie on the par-five first. With three more birdies at the third, eighth and ninth he made the turn at 4-under par. Norris then birdied the par-four 10th to get to 5-under. He gave a shot back and answered with another birdie at the 12th. Back-to-back bogeys at the 13th and 14th resulted in the 3-under 69 score.
