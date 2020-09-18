Coach Hallock and the 2020 Generals Football have seen the second game of the season cancelled due to high positivity rates of COVID-19 in Jackson County. The first game cancelled was by Webster County last week (scheduled to be the first game of the season). This week the athletic director of Bracken County High School contacted JCHS Principal Brian Harris via email writing: “As we discussed last week…we would wait until Tuesday to make a decision. I really do not think there is any reason to wait any longer based on the numbers reported last night. Due to the high positivity rate currently in Jackson County, it is in the best interest of public health to cancel our football game scheduled for Friday, September 18 @ Bracken County. We wish the best of luck the remainder of the season and in the 20-21 school year.”
In addition, JCMS Principal Dr. Brad Kerby reported on social media on Tuesday, September 15, 2020: “Due to the new guidelines released by the Governor yesterday afternoon, tonight’s home football game with Berea has been cancelled. This decision was based in consultation with the local health department. We will work to get this game rescheduled as soon as possible.”
