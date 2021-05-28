The Generals and Lady Generals will host the 2021 49th District Baseball/Softball tournament this year. The tournament starts next Monday (May 31st) when the Lady Generals host the Clay County Lady Tigers starting at 5:30 PM. The winner of this game will face the North Laurel Lady Jaguars on Tuesday (June 01st) at 6:00 PM for the 49th District Championship.
The Generals will also host the Clay County Tigers on the same day with their game starting at 7:00 PM. The winner of this game will face the North Laurel Jaguars on Tuesday (June 01st) at 8:00 PM for the 49thDistrict Championship.
For the first time in school history the Generals will also play host to the 13th Regional Baseball tournament on their home field starting on Saturday, June 05th. The JCHS has hosted 13th regional tournaments before with the 13th Regional Volleyball tournament (at JCHS) in 2013 and the 13th Regional basketball tournament (at the Arena in Corbin) in 2014. However, this will be the first time that the 13th Regional baseball tournament will be hosted by the Generals on their home field.
According to Wes Bishop, JCPS Athletic Director the 13th Region Policy Board determines where the regional tournament will be played each year. The policy board is composed of one-member representative from each school. There are four (4) Districts in the 13th Region composed of 17 different schools.
In order to qualify to hoist the regional event the JCHS installed a public address (PA) sound system, resodded the in-field, and made a concrete court yard between the baseball/softball field that houses the concession stand and restrooms. The location of the tournament usually rotates between 13th regional schools but not all 17 schools have facilities that meet the Regional Policy Board qualifications. There are only 10 or 12 schools that have adequate facilities so the Generals will be in a rotation to host the 13thRegional tournament about once every decade.
