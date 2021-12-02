The Lady Generals were scheduled to start their season on Monday with a road trip to Middlesboro. However, that game got cancelled. Coach Tyra and the Lady Generals instead started their 2021-22 regular season campaign heading toward the 49th District Championship on the road against Red Bird on Tuesday. The Lady Generals have faced Red Bird 18 times since 2001 and have yet to be defeated. They will follow this game with another road game when they travel to Pineville on Saturday. The home crowd will get their first chance to see this talented Lady General’s team next Tuesday when they will host South Laurel. The Cardinals have been ranked the number 1 team in the 13th Region in a recent Coaches poll. The Lady Generals were ranked 6th in the same poll.
Coach Parrett and the Generals will accompany the Lady Generals on the road to Red Bird and begin their season on Tuesday as well. This year’s Generals squad may be the deepest team that Coach Parrett has had in the last few years. They have plenty of size and experience. The local basketball fans will get a chance to see the 2021-22 Generals in action at the end of this week when they host Whitley County on Friday night (Dec 03rd, 2021). The game is scheduled to tip-off at 7:30 PM.
Good Luck! Go Generals! Go Lady Generals!
UPDATE: Both teams were victorious against Red Bird
Generals 93 Red Bird 28
Lady Generals 78 Red Bird 31
