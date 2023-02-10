Coach Greg Parrett in the Huddle.JPG

Coach Greg Parrett draws out a play with his Generals during a time out at the PRTC Classic 

North Laurel matched its season-best five-game winning streak on Friday by upending 49th District foe Jackson County, 90-47. The Jaguars have now scored at least 90 points in three of their last four games, and a total of six times this season. They wrapped up the 49th District’s top seed in the process. North Laurel is now 16-9 overall with a 7-0 mark against 49th District teams. The Generals shot the ball well hitting 6/12 from behind the 3-point arc and 17/40 (42.5%) overall. However, the Generals managed only 18 total rebounds in the game. This is usually one of the teams’ strengths. However, North Laurel outrebounded the Generals by a 16 - board margin (18-34).

Carter Cunnagin led the Generals (14-10, 4-4) with 13 points while Braxton Clemens had nine points. Jude Lakes scored 8 points followed by Ashton Clemmons (4 pts), Andrew Gabbard (4 pts), Peyton Singleton (3 pts), Tydus Summers (3 pts), Keagan Ward (2 pts), and Jonas Marcum (1 pt). 

Tags

Recommended for you