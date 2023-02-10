North Laurel matched its season-best five-game winning streak on Friday by upending 49th District foe Jackson County, 90-47. The Jaguars have now scored at least 90 points in three of their last four games, and a total of six times this season. They wrapped up the 49th District’s top seed in the process. North Laurel is now 16-9 overall with a 7-0 mark against 49th District teams. The Generals shot the ball well hitting 6/12 from behind the 3-point arc and 17/40 (42.5%) overall. However, the Generals managed only 18 total rebounds in the game. This is usually one of the teams’ strengths. However, North Laurel outrebounded the Generals by a 16 - board margin (18-34).
Carter Cunnagin led the Generals (14-10, 4-4) with 13 points while Braxton Clemens had nine points. Jude Lakes scored 8 points followed by Ashton Clemmons (4 pts), Andrew Gabbard (4 pts), Peyton Singleton (3 pts), Tydus Summers (3 pts), Keagan Ward (2 pts), and Jonas Marcum (1 pt).
The Generals hosted Powell County on Monday and was looking for a victory to get the North Laurel defeat behind them. The Generals jumped out to a dominating first quarter lead of 23-7 behind Jude Lakes 10 points in the quarter. The Generals slowed down a bit in the second quarter and lost some of lead taking a thirteen point lead into the halftime locker room (41-28). In the third period the Pirates actually rallied to take the lead (53-56) but the Generals responded behind a 23 point 4th quarter to end the game with a victory (76-70).
Tydus Summers led the team scoring 26 points. Jude Lakes finished the night with 19 points. Carter Cunagin had a double-double with 16 points and 14 rebounds. Andrew Gabbard scored 9 points and Keagan Ward scored 6 points.
The Generals are now 15-10 overall and 4-4 in the 49th District. Their next game was scheduled for Tuesday when they host Leslie County followed by a home game against Corbin on Feb 10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.