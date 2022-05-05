The Jackson County High School baseball team had a successful week this past week with 3 wins and 1 loss. On Wednesday the Generals played at North Laurel against a perennial power in the Jaguars. Behind a strong pitching performance by Cayden Farmer, solid defense, and a big night at the plate for Canaan Browning (who had 2 doubles and drove in 2 runs) the Generals won by a score of 3-1. Farmer pitched for six innings, allowing three hits and one run while striking out nine. Kaleb Gentry threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen.
The Generals had eight hits in the game. Browning and Tydus Summers each managed multiple hits. Browning led the Generals with three hits in four at bats. The Generals didn't commit a single error in the field. Browning had 12 chances in the field, the most on the team.
The Generals pulled away for good with two runs in the third inning. In the third an error scored one run for the Generals and Canaan Browning doubled on a 1-2 count, scoring one run.
With their victory over the Jaguars, the Generals clinched the #1 seed in the 49th District Tournament for the first time since 1991. This makes the path to get to regional tournament much easier now because Clay County and North Laurel will be required to play each other in the first game.
Jones Strong At The Plate As The Generals Defeats Berea
Elijah Jones came to ballpark and meant business on Friday, tallying four hits and leading the Generals to a 16-3 win over Berea. Jones singled in the first, homered in the second, doubled in the third, and singled in the fourth. An early lead helped propel the Generals to victory. The Generals scored on a single by Jones and a single by Tydus Summers in the first inning. The Generals put up six runs in the second inning. Canaan Browning, Kyle Perkins, Kolby Wells, and Jones all moved runners across the plate with RBIs in the inning.
Kaleb Gentry took the win for the Generals. The righthander went five innings, allowing three runs on two hits and striking out six. The Generals smacked one home run on the day. Jones went for the long ball in the second inning. In total, the Generals racked up 16 hits. Jones, Wells, Cayden Farmer, Perkins, and Brayden Thomas all managed multiple hits for the Generals. Jones went 4-for-4 at the plate to lead the Generals in hits.
The Generals Take Victory Over Lincoln County, 5-2
Last week the Generals were also victorious over Lincoln County, 5-2. The Generals got on the board in the second inning when Kaleb Gentry doubled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run. Carter Cunagin was credited with the victory for the Generals. The righty went seven innings, allowing two runs on seven hits and striking out five. The Generals racked up nine hits in the game. Gentry and Brayden Thomas all managed multiple hits for the Generals. Gentry led the Generals with three hits in three at bats.
Eight Hits Not Enough For The Generals To Overtake Knox Central
Knox Central bested the Generals in a high-scoring affair, 6-9. The Generals lost despite out-hitting Knox Central eight to six. The Generals captured the lead in the second inning when Brayden Thomas lined out, driving in a run. Knox Central took the lead for good with two runs in the third inning. The Generals put up four runs in the second inning. Kaleb Gentry, Carter Cunagin, and Thomas all contributed in the big inning with RBIs. Braden Gilbert took the loss for the Generals. The pitcher went one and two-thirds innings, allowing six runs on three hits and striking out two. Gentry went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead the Generals in hits.
Imel led Knox Central with two hits in three at bats.
Coach Coffey reported, “The next few weeks are important for the Generals to continue improving and hopefully we will be playing our best baseball when it’s time for the postseason.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.