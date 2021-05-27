The Generals had a tough week the last week as far as wins and losses. We played some really good competition starting off the week with a good South Laurel team. Errors and mistakes in the first inning proved to be the difference as we gave up 5 runs in the first inning, all of them unearned. The final score was 6-1.
On Tuesday we lost by 2 to Estill County who year in and year out has a really good baseball program and this year has the potential to win their region. On Thursday we played Corbin who is one of the best teams in our region. We made some mistakes in that game but we really competed and played hard. We got down earlier but fought our way back and had the winning run on base in the 7th inning but wasn’t able to break through. We ended up losing 11-10 but there were a lot of positives to take away from that game.
We still haven’t played our best baseball of the season, I am really hoping that we peak right as we are coming into the district tournament and are playing our best baseball down the stretch. We have a tough district tournament this year, Clay County is our first-round opponent and they are the best team in the region this year. If we play the best we are capable of we have a chance to beat any team around though. The District tournament is on 5/31 at 7:00 PM. We would love to have a big crowd that night, so come out and support this team.
