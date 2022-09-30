The JCHS and JCMS Generals Cross Country teams competed in the Berea Community Invitational last weekend (September 24th, 2022). Overall, Jackson County placed 7th out of 21 teams with a combined score of 203. Corbin was the overall winner with a score of 60.
Once again Isabelle Shearer was outstanding finishing 2nd in the Girls’ 5K with a time of 19:49.66. Madison Marks finished 57th (out of 139 runners) with a time of 24:28.28. Keyana Adams finished 90th with a time of 26:36.47. Maykynna King finished 95th with a time of 26:51.88. Emily Summers finished 98th with a time of 26:59.09. Shelby Berry finished 114th (28:25.15). Kasey Bowman finished 123rd (29:30.41). Natalie Sandlin finished 133rd (33:56.03).
For the Men’s 5K race there were 161 runners total. Keiton Anderson finished 30th with a time of 18:54.88. Malachi Shannon was close behind finishing 34th (19:06.44). Jared Rogers finished 45th (19:34.18). Merrick Rader finished 56th (20:06.09). Bryce Coyle finished 58th (20:09.34). Lucas Dickson finished 91st (21:41.94). Jake Collett finished 135th (24:34.15). Gabe Shannon finished 141st (24:58.84).
The JCMS Cross Country team saw a number of personal records set in the 3K run. Runners posting personal records included: Braxton Hoskins, Ben Rader, Brody Issacs, Tyler Sandlin, Evan Baker, Josslyn Johnston, Kyla Dalton, Lyra Dalton and Cody Stiler.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.