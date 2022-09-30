Isabelle Shearer

Isabelle Shearer finished in 2nd place at the Berea Community Invitational

The JCHS and JCMS Generals Cross Country teams competed in the Berea Community Invitational last weekend (September 24th, 2022). Overall, Jackson County placed 7th out of 21 teams with a combined score of 203. Corbin was the overall winner with a score of 60. 

Once again Isabelle Shearer was outstanding finishing 2nd in the Girls’ 5K with a time of 19:49.66. Madison Marks finished 57th (out of 139 runners) with a time of 24:28.28. Keyana Adams finished 90th with a time of 26:36.47. Maykynna King finished 95th with a time of 26:51.88. Emily Summers finished 98th with a time of 26:59.09. Shelby Berry finished 114th (28:25.15). Kasey Bowman finished 123rd (29:30.41). Natalie Sandlin finished 133rd (33:56.03).

