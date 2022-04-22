Fresh off a victory at home against the Clay County Tigers, the Generals lost the lead late in an 4-8 defeat to Clay County on the road last Tuesday. The game was tied at three with Clay County batting in the bottom of the sixth when Crockett singled on a 1-2 count, scoring one run. Clay County evened things up at three in the bottom of the fourth inning when they scored one run on a stolen base.
Buttery led the Clay County to victory on the mound. Buttery went seven innings, allowing four runs on four hits and striking out ten.
Braden Gilbert took the loss for the Generals. The righthander went two and a third innings, allowing five runs on four hits and striking out two.
Kaleb Gentry started the game for the Generals. Gentry lasted three and two-thirds innings, allowing seven hits and three runs while striking out three
The Generals hit one home run on the day. Canaan Browning went for the long ball in the third inning. Browning went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead the Generals in hits.
Following the loss to Clay County the Generals were on the road again traveling to Whitley County. Historically, the Generals have struggled in games against Whitley County. In 19 games since April 2003, the two teams have faced one another a total of 19 times. The Generals have only managed two victories (May 2014 & April 2017). The trend will continue as the Generals fell by a final score of 4-11 to the Colonels.
After these two losses the Generals have a season record of 7-7. This is good enough to have them ranked 4thin the 13th Region behind #1 Whitley County (14-7), #2North Laurel (10-7), and #3 Corbin (10-8). The Generals next home game will be April 29th when they host Berea.
