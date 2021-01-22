The Generals hosted 13th Region powerhouse North Laurel last week. North Laurel is considered the top team in the 13th Region by the 13th Region Media Network. Led by Reed Shepherd the Jaguars are ranked 6th in the State by the Kentucky AP High School basketball poll. The Generals team stats were respectable at the end of the game. The team shot 48.8% from the field, 41.7% from behind the 3-point line, and 81.8% from the free throw line.
Nicholas Terry led the team scoring 17 points but shot only 2/12 from behind the 3-point line.
8th grader Tydus Summer scored 10 points, Korey Vickers added 9 points, followed by Jude Lakes with 8 points and Andrew Madden with 7 points. The Generals were outrebounded by a margin of 10 boards (20 for Generals - 30 for Jaguars).
The Generals were out matched by the Jaguars shooters. Reed Shepherd poured in 34 points followed by Ryan Davidson who added 23 points. At the end of the contest the Generals were defeated by a final score of 59-98. The loss dropped the Genera;ls season record down to 1-3.
The Generals were scheduled to host the Clay County Tigers on Tuesday night followed by hosting Pineville on Friday. However, the game with Pineville has been cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols. The Generals next home game will be on Tuesday, January 26th when the team hosts Red Bird. Because attendance is limited to 15% capacity due to precautions around COVID-19, PRTC TV will televise the home games on their Facebook page.
Coach Greg Parrett summarized the game as follows:
The #1 13th Region Power North laurel Jaguars and Reed Sheppard ( # 1 player in thirteenth region ) came to McKee on 1-15-21 for a 49th district match-up with the Jackson County Generals. Sheppard came into the game averaging 43 ppg. The Generals opened the game ready to compete . The Generals knocked down three treys in the first quarter and took an early lead. The Big Man Ryan Davidson went to work in the paint helping pull the Jags out to a 28-17 lead after 1 quarter . The Generals trailing by 11 rushed their game with poor shot selection and too many unforced turnovers. Reed Sheppard continued to show why he is the best player in the Region along with the help of Cousin Ryan Davidson the Jags put up 58 points in the first half to lead 58-29 at the break . The third quarter the Generals came out and played well behind the sharp shooting of Korey Vickers, Tydus Summers , and Xander Terry . The Generals trailed 80-49 after three. The Generals fell short in the fourth to lose to the number one team 98-59 . The Generals must improve defensively and make better offensive decisions with the basketball in order to compete with the top tier teams in the 13th region throughout the remainder of the season .
