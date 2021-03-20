Coach Parrett had an excellent game plan when the Generals took the court against the Clay County Tigers on their home court to begin the 2021 49th District Tournament Monday night. Coach Parrett and the Generals looked to slow the tempo down and give themselves a chance against Clay’s 3 big shooters. Just like in their meeting on the General’s home court in the regular season a few weeks back, Coach Parrett’s team executed well in the 1st half, and again, had a 2 point lead at the half (20-18). Clay County Coach Glenn Gray turned up the defensive pressure to open the 2nd half, and caused several backcourt turnovers, which resulted in 10-12 points off easy transition layups. The Tigers outscored the Generals 23-9 in the third quarter putting the Tiger out front by a score of 41-29. Clay scored 18 points off fast breaks and 28 points off turnovers as they stretched the lead into double figures. The Generals also didn’t shoot as well in the 2nd half while Clay’s shooters, most notably Raven Abner, got hot, and they walked away with a 26 point win (69-43). For the game the Generals shot 31% while the Tigers shot 61%.
The Generals struggled with COVID-19 issues especially at the end of the season which interrupted their practice time and continuity. They snapped a 6 game losing streak by defeating Middlesboro in their final regular season game (55-45). The Generals were led in scoring this season by Xander Terry (14 points per game). Andrew Madden led the team in field goal percentage shooting 55% on the season. 8th Grader Tydus Summers led the team in three-pointers (15 of 40 for 37%). Sophomore guard Jude Lakes led the team from the charity stripe shooting 38 of 48 for 79%. Lakes also led the team in rebounding, pulling down nearly 6 board per game. Lakes also was 2nd in scoring this season averaging a little over 12 points per game.
It is encouraging for General fans that we have some younger talent coming up that are gonna be very good. 8th grader Ty Summers, freshman Carter Cunigan, and Andrew Gabbard will continue to improve, and add those guys to Andrew Madden and Jude Lakes, who will be a Senior and Junior next year, respectively, and the Generals will be a pretty tough team next season. Go Generals!!!!
