The Generals played a very impressive first half in their 2022 13th Regional Tournament opening game. However, they came up short against the three-time defending 13th Region Champions, Knox Central Panthers. The Generals had a great season ending with an impressive record of 21-10 (including 10 wins in the 13th Region). This was an incredible turn around after only winning 5 games last season. Coach Parrett remarked, “This group made Jackson County proud by leaving everything on the court. They were an unselfish group and it was evident they enjoyed playing for each other. We wish the five seniors success as they enter the next phase of their lives. Go Generals!”
Entering the 13th Region Tournament as one of the heavy favorites to win it all, the Knox Central Panthers got a tough test right out of the gate when they took on the Jackson County Generals in the opening round of the tournament on Wednesday night. The Panthers entered the tournament as the three-time defending champions and finished the regular season with an 8-2 record against regional opponents this year. The Generals entered the night as runners-up from the 49th District, losing to North Laurel 91-48 in the finals.
While Knox Central was looked at as a shoo-in to make a deep postseason run again this season, someone forgot to tell that to Jackson County, who showed up ready to play on Wednesday. Despite their underdog status, the Generals gave the Panthers all they wanted in the opening round, playing neck-and-neck with the favored Panthers.
Jackson County shot the lights out from the floor in the first two quarters of play. They shot 53-percent from the field and 43-percent from the three-point line, which helped them take a 15-8 lead after the first quarter.
However, behind the spectacular play of Javonte Turner, Knox Central’s talent and athleticism eventually took over the game. The Panthers outscored the Generals 13-22 in the second period they were able to erase that early deficit quite easily in the second quarter. Nonetheless, the Generals led for the entire first half, before the Panthers pulled away at the very end of the second, taking a 28-30 lead into halftime.
The third quarter was the turning point in the game. The Panthers came out with a vengeance, dominating on the defensive end of the court. Knox Central held the Generals scoreless through the first several minutes of the third quarter, and led 37-28 with just three minutes left in the period. Jackson County finally got on the board, but the damage was already done, Knox Central taking a 45-35 lead heading into the fourth.
The fourth quarter was all Knox Central. The Panthers offense shot 58-percent from the field in the second half and dominated on both the offensive and defensive glass, on their way to the 51-70 win.
Jackson County was led in scoring by Senior Andrew Madden with 16 points, followed by Senior Luke Adkins with 14 points. Also adding to the scoreboard were Jude Lakes (6 pts), Tydus Summers (2 pts), Kagan Ward (3 pts), Trenton Hammonds (1 pt), Colby Bales (7 npts), and Carter Cunagin (2 pts).
The 13th Region Boys Basketball Association Awards
Andrew Madden was selected to the 13th Region All-Tournament team. The 13th Region Boys Basketball Association selected Luke Adkins as a member of the 2nd Team All-Region. In addition, Adkins was recognized as a member of the All-Region Senior Academic team. In order to be eligible form selection to Academic team a plyer must have a GPA of 3.5 or higher. Congratulations to Luke Adkins for maintaining excellence in both academics and athletics!!
