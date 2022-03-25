After starting off 0-2 during the first week of the season the Generals got a big win on Monday night against Estill County Engineers. Behind a great pitching performance by Kaleb Gentry the generals won 8-6. Gentry started and pitched the whole game (7 innings).
Coach Coffey reported, “This was a Big win for the Generals. Estill county is a really good program and the Engineers were the runners-up in their region last season. This week the Generals baseball team plays 3 games and will be playing at home on Thursday night against Estill. Please come out and support the team!”
The Generals got off to a slow start as the season began losing their opener to Rockcastle County (0-7) followed by a loss to South Laurel (2-9). Their record now stands at 1-2 early in the season.
