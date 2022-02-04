The Generals hosted arch rival Clay County last Tuesday (1-25-22). The Generals had defeated the Tigers earlier this season in Manchester by a score of 67-53. The Tigers came out clawing when the game opened and after 1 quarter of play the score was knotted at 12 a piece. The two teams continued to battle throughout the second quarter as the Generals went into the locker room with a slim lead of two points. The Generals and Tigers continued to battle throughout the second half with the Generals slipping slowly away and coming away with another victory 66-52. Jude Lakes led the team scoring 24 points followed closely by Luke Adkins who added 23 points.
On Friday night (1-28-22) the Generals went to OBI to take on the Mountaineers in another heated 49thDistrict contest. The Generals had defeated OBI earlier in the season at home by a score of 66-54. The Mountaineers came out hard in the 1st quarter and the game was tied at the end of the 1st period. The Generals imposed themselves with really sticky defense throughout the second quarter to take a slim 4-point advantage into the locker room at the half to lead 25-21. The Generals came out in the third quarter and got off to a good start as their defense and dominance of the Boards carried them onto a 69-47 victory. Luke Adkins led the team scoring with 19 points. Adkins was also selected as 13th Region Media Network player of the game. Carter Cunagin followed with 13 points, and Andrew Madden added 11 points. The team gave great unselfish team efforts in both 49th District wins and pushed their season record to 14-5.
The Generals were supposed to play Estill County at home on Saturday (1-29-22). The game had to be cancelled due to inclement weather. Hopefully, the game can be rescheduled before season's end. The Generals will travel to Middlesboro on Tuesday (2-1-22) to face the Jackets in their next contest. Following that game, the North Laurel Jags along with UK Commit Reed Sheppard will be in town for a big 49th district match-up on Friday (2-4-22). To end the week the Generals will take on Burgin from the 12th region on Saturday (2-5-22) at the JCHS.
Come out and support these boys. This team will give you a great effort and play about as unselfish as a team possibly can.
