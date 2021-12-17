The Generals had a very successful week, going 3-0 against 14th region competition.
The first win came on the road at Lee County. We found ourselves trailing at the half but tightened up our defense in the second half to extend the lead up to 20 and eventually won by 10. This was a total team effort with eleven players playing key minutes. We had a very balanced scoring attack with 5 players in double figures. The final score was 76-66.
The next win was at home in the PRTC classic against Leslie County. This was another total team effort where 11 kids played valuable minutes and contributed greatly to the win. We led by double digits most of the game. Two stats that we are proud of from this game is we were 19/22 from the free throw line, and we had 16 assists. This was a great team effort, with four players in double figures. The final score was 78-65. Carter Cunagin was chosen as PRTC Player of the Game.
The third and final win of the week came in our second game of the PRTC Classic against Owsley County. This is another game where we got up early and didn't look back. A recurring theme here is that we used our depth to help us win this game. We were able to play all 15 kids and each of them contributed greatly to the win. We were extremely balanced in scoring with 5 players scoring in double figures. Two stats that we are extremely happy with is winning the rebounding battle by 17 and having 21 assists. The final score was 75-47. Colby Bales was chosen as PRTC Player of the Game.
Overall, this was an extremely successful week. Anytime you can win three games against well-coached, hard-nosed teams like Lee, Leslie, and Owsley you have to be happy. Our kids gave great effort all week and played unselfish team basketball. We look to keep our momentum rolling this week with two huge district games.
Junior Varsity and Freshman Update
On Thursday night our Freshman and JV teams both got a win over Williamsburg with a strong defensive performance. The Freshman overcame a slow start where they were tied at the half, to go on to win by 29. They won 63-34. All 6 kids played extremely hard and were able to extend their lead with great defense and transition points. They are now 1-0 on the season.
The JV team also overcame a slow start to win. They struggled to make shots all night but they didn’t allow that to affect the rest of their game. They used stellar defense and offensive rebounding to get the win 41-35. They improved to 3-0 on the season.
