The Jackson County High School boys and girls golf seasons are slowly starting to wrap up. Over the last couple of weeks the Generals and Lady Generals have had several successes. The boys played a makeup date for the All-A-State tournament at Gibson Bay in Richmond, on Friday September 25. The boys put forth a nice showing there to prepare them for the regional tournament. The boys completed their season this past Monday with the Regional Tournament at Eagle’s Nest in Somerset, KY. Although, the outcome of the event wasn’t great we have had several accomplishments this season that need to be acknowledged. Josiah Tyra (sophomore) and Xander Terry each finished the season on the SEKGC (Southeastern Kentucky Golf Conference) 2nd team for the season. Tydus Summers also finished with an honorable mention in inclusion for the teams.
Coach Bowling reported, “I am very proud of the progress and growth of these individuals over not only the course of this season, but the progress some of these individuals have made since the conclusion of last season. Although we will sorely miss the ability and leadership of our only Senior, I expect really good outcomes from the group of young players returning and starting to pick up the game of golf.”
On the girl’s side, Madeline Vickers is wrapping up a very accomplished career as a Lady General. On September 12, Madeline played in the All-A-State championship at Arlington in Richmond, KY. Even though it wasn’t her best outing, she played well and represented our school and county tremendously well. Madeline played in the 10th Region Girls Tournament this past Tuesday, September 29th. Madeline placed as the 6th overall individual in the event with a score of 87. She finished as the 3rd best individual not on the winning team. This placement earned her the right to compete for the state title at Bowling Green this coming week on Friday, the 9th and potentially Saturday the 10th as well. We wish Madeline luck in this event as she wraps up her Senior season.
