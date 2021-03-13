The Generals head into the 49th District tournament this year coming off COVID restrictions that kept them from playing games or practicing since February 24th. Principal Brian Harris announced that day that a student athlete tested positive for COVID-19. In accordance with the protocols, the team had to cancel games and practices for at least 10 days. This translated into the cancellation of 5 regular season games and all the practices over a two week period. The team had cancelled 4 games earlier in the season due to COVID protocols. Losing games and practices really hurt the continuity, conditioning and readiness for any team. Losing games and practice time going into the postseason is particularly detrimental.
The Generals will tip-off the 2021 49th District tournament against the Clay County Tigers on the Tiger’s home court. The Generals have played the Tigers twice this year and have lost both games (59-75 & 58-85). The Generals have a season record of 4-11 with two games left in the regular season. The Tigers have a season record of 12-7 with two games remaining in the regular season.
The Generals were able to schedule a home game against Buckhorn on Monday, March 08th where they recognized the two seniors remaining on the team: Xander Terry and Orrin Frost. Both Seniors expressed consideration about taking advantage of the opportunity to come back next year and fulfill a 5th year of eligibility that will be offered to all students given the extraordinary circumstances of the 2020-2021 school year. While the opportunity is primarily meant to allow students to make up academic deficiencies resulting from the lack of in-person instruction, the extra year of eligibility to play sports is also being extended.
In the home game against Buckhorn, Jackson County never seemed to find a consistent flow to their offense tonight, showing spurts of playing well, but no consistency. They got great efforts by freshman Carter Cunnigan, Colby Bales, and Jude Lakes, but were playing with Andrew Madden, who was out sick. The Generals missed a lot of close shots under the basket, and made quite a few bad passes, but they kept fighting. Jude Lakes led the Generals scoring with 19 points followed by Carter Cunagin (15 points), and Colby Bales (10 points). Bales led the team rebounding, pulling down 9 boards, Cunagin followed with 8 rebounds. Jude Lakes also had 6 rebounds and 6 assists.
Christian Collins, who was averaging 21 points a game for Buckhorn, had his way all night. We had no answer for him, as he finished with 36 points. Jackson County did out-rebound Buckhorn 34-27, but the Generals shot poorly from the floor and were only 12-22 from the free throw line. Buckhorn left the door open by not making their free throws either, converting only 9-20. Jackson County will wrap up their home schedule against a very good Corbin Redhound team tomorrow night, then finish off the regular season at Middlesboro Thursday night.
The Generals will have to play their best game of the season to defeat the Clay County Tigers next week. However, in the game of basketball this is possible. That's why we play the games! Go Generals!!!
