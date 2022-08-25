JCHS Generals Football

2022 JCHS Generals Football team preparing for Game Day

The Generals played the regular season opening game on the road last Friday night against a talented McCreary Central team. McCreary Central got off to a great start and were ahead 0-41 by halftime. The Raiders played an incredibly efficient passing game connecting on 6 passes out of 8 attempts. These 6 passes netted the Raiders 208 yards on the ground along with 5 touchdowns. McCreary rushed the ball for 171 yards with 2 touchdowns scored by rushing.

It is always disappointing to lose; however, the Generals looked upon the loss as an opportunity to learn and get better.

Tags

Recommended for you