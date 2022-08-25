The Generals played the regular season opening game on the road last Friday night against a talented McCreary Central team. McCreary Central got off to a great start and were ahead 0-41 by halftime. The Raiders played an incredibly efficient passing game connecting on 6 passes out of 8 attempts. These 6 passes netted the Raiders 208 yards on the ground along with 5 touchdowns. McCreary rushed the ball for 171 yards with 2 touchdowns scored by rushing.
It is always disappointing to lose; however, the Generals looked upon the loss as an opportunity to learn and get better.
Coach Sizemore reported, “We did have a tough loss Friday night. McCreary Central was a tough and disciplined team. Losing is not easy at all. One thing I asked my boys at halftime was to not give up. We were down 0-41 at the half and only gave up 6 points in the second half. We have a lot to work on as a team but I want our team to understand the importance of not giving up. Establishing a mindset of not giving up is something we have to have as a team. Whether it’s not giving up after a tough loss come Monday morning, not giving up when down at half time, not giving up when adversity hits, or not giving up in general. We are trying to grow young men and this was a tough lesson. After the game Friday night, we left the field disappointed with losing but eager to hit the ground running Monday morning. Friday is behind us and we still have 9 games left to make our statement.
For the community, we ask you continue to stand behind us as you all have done so gracefully thus far. We ask our team to not give up and we are asking the community to not give up as well. Continue to learn and grow along side of us throughout this process.
For the team, we are learning and we are trusting the process. We will do whatever it takes to become a successful program. Some lessons are tough to learn. But not giving up is most important.”
The next game for the Generals will be this Friday night (August 26th, 2022 when they travel to play Knott County Central. Knott County was one of the counties that suffered great devastation during the recent floods in eastern Kentucky. The game will probably be filled with extra emotion because of the family hardships in the area. Let us wish both teams the best of luck in the game and keeps our thoughts and hearts filled with empathy and compassion for those that dealing with troublesome times.
