The Jackson County Generals traveled to Red-Bird on 11/30/21 to battle a 49th district rival in the season opener. The Generals dominated a well-coached team from start to finish with a 93-28 victory. All players gave a great team effort in the win over Red Bird.
The second game of the week saw the Generals do battle with the Colonels of Whitley County on 12/3/21 at JCHS Gymnasium. The JV got things rolling jumping the Colonels 16-6 in the first quarter and never looking back as they cruised to a 66-29 victory over the JV Colonels.
Keagan Ward led the JV in scoring with 18 points and 8 rebounds while Peyton Singleton added 10 points and 6 rebounds. The entire team gave a great effort coming away with a solid victory to go 1-0 on the season.
The Varsity suffered a heartbreaking loss as they fell to the Colonels 92-91 in a very exciting line to line 32-minute game. The Generals performed well offensively but must make improvements quickly on the defensive end.
Whitley County opened the game strong as the Colonels jumped out to a 25-19 lead to open the first quarter. They were able to maintain that lead through the second quarter, taking a 48-36 lead into the half.
In the third quarter, Jackson County began to chip away at the lead, but the Colonels were able to stay on top, taking a 69-59 advantage into the game’s final period. With the Generals picking up momentum and cutting the lead to a single possession midway through the fourth quarter, both teams picked things up on the offensive ends. Jackson County battled back and took the lead with 13 seconds remaining in the game, before Whitley County connected on the game-winning field goal in the last seconds of the fourth, to take the 92-91 win.
The Generals shot 49.3% from the field including 41.7% (10/24) from behind the 3-point arc.
The Generals out rebounded the Colonels 38-31. Carter Cunagin led the Generals with 11 boards, Jude Lakes and Colby Bales added 6 each, along with 5 from Andrew Madden. Carter Cunagin led the team with 6 assists as Andrew Madden and Colby Bales turned in 4 assists each.
The Generals had five (5) players score in double digits including Luke Adkins (23 pts), Jude Lakes (14 pts), Carter Cunagin (14 pts), Andrew Madden (13 pts) and Trenton Hammonds (11 pts).
For complete stats of the Generals go to: KHSAA.ORG - then select riherds scoreboard -select Boys Basketball 21-22 - select Jackson County you will see the complete schedule with option to look at stats for completed games.
The Generals have a big week this week in basketball. The Generals will travel to Lee on 12/7/21 to take on the Bobcats. Then on 12/9/21 the JV and F will play Williamsburg at the JCHS gymnasium. The PRTC Classic will be held on 12/10 and 12/11 at the JCHS gymnasium featuring several local HS teams in the PRTC Coverage area.
