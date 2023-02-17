Coach Parrett and the Generals hosted the 13th Region Corbin Redhounds last Friday. Based on RPI, Corbin is ranked as the third best team in the 13th Region and they lived up to that ranking against the Generals. The Redhounds took an early lead and never looked back defeating the Generals by a final score of 60-89.
Corbin was red hot and shot the ball with great efficiency. They hit 33/55 shots for a 60% field goal percentage. The Generals connected on 22/51 for a 43.1% field goal percentage. The Redhounds were also hot behind the three-point arc connecting on 7/15 attempts for 46.7% 3-point field goal percentage. On the other side, the Generals only connected on 4/16 attempts from behind the arc for a 3-point field goal percentage of 25%. The Generals sent Corbin to the free throw line to attempt 31 free throws. The Redhounds only hit 16/31 for a free throw percentage of 51.6%. The Generals only went to the free throw line 16 times on the night and connected on 12 of those attempts for a free throw percentage of 75%. The statistics show that Corbin was aggressively taking the ball to the basket and getting fouled. In addition, Corbin outrebounded the Generals by a 13-board margin (21-34).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.