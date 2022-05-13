The 2022 JCHS Generals baseball team are playing some of their best baseball as the season draws to a close this week. They have already earned the #1 seed in the 49th District tournament that will be played next week.
The Generals Overcomes Barbourville In Face Of Early 3-Run Inning
Last Tuesday the Generals weathered a scare by Barbourville in the third inning where they coughed up three runs, but the Generals still won 11-5 on Tuesday. The Generals got things started in the first inning when they scored one run when Kolby Wells doubled.
The Generals took the lead for good with four runs in the fourth inning. In the fourth Canaan Browning singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run, Wells singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run, and Tydus Summers singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring two runs. Braden Gilbert pitched the Generals to victory. The pitcher lasted four innings, allowing four hits and zero runs while striking out five and walking zero.
Kaleb Gentry started the game for the Generals. The righthander allowed seven hits and five runs over three innings, striking out one and walking one The Generals collected 11 hits on the day. Orrin Frost, Summers, and Wells all collected multiple hits. Wells, Summers, and Frost each collected two hits to lead the Generals.
Williamsburg Almost Erases 5-Run Deficit In Loss To The Generals
Despite seeing its five-run lead whittled down by the end the Generals still held off Williamsburg for a 9-7 victory on Thursday. The Generals was boosted by Canaan Browning who went 4-for-4 at the plate. Browning doubled in the first, doubled in the second, doubled in the third, and singled in the fifth. After Williamsburg scored one run in the top of the fifth, the Generals answered with one of their own. Williamsburg scored when Sizemore singled on a 3-1 count, scoring one run. The Generals then answered when Browning singled on a 1-0 count, scoring one run. The Generals pulled away for good with six runs in the second inning. In the second Cayden Farmer doubled on a 1-0 count, scoring two runs, Orrin Frost singled on a 1-0 count, scoring one run, Brayden Thomas doubled on a 1-1 count, scoring one run, and Browning doubled on a 2-2 count, scoring one run. Carter Cunagin earned the victory on the mound for the Generals. Cunagin allowed six hits and four runs over five innings, striking out five. Elijah Jones threw two innings in relief out of the bullpen. The Generals racked up 17 hits in the game. Browning, Thomas, Cunagin, Tydus Summers, and Jones all collected multiple hits for Jackson County Generals Varsity. Browning went 4-for-4 at the plate to lead the Generals in hits.
The Generals Defeats Leslie County In A Blow-Out Victory
The Generals easily dispatched Leslie County 12-1 on Monday putting up five runs in the second inning. The Generals batters contributing to the big inning included Canaan Browning, Kolby Wells, and Elijah Jones, all knocking in runs in the inning.
Cayden Farmer got the win for The Generals. The lefty lasted three innings, allowing one hit and zero runs while striking out five and walking one. Kaleb Gentry and Jones entered the game out of the bullpen and helped to close out the game in relief. Jones recorded the last three outs to earn the save for the Generals. The Generals collected nine hits. Browning, Gentry, and Brayden Thomas each racked up multiple hits. Thomas, Gentry, and Browning each collected two hits to lead the team.
