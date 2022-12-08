The Generals opened the season on 11/28/22 at home with 49th district rival Red Bird. The Generals got off to a fast start taking the 1st quarter 23 - 6 as 10 players scored. The Generals never looked back as they won 88-29 with all 14 Varsity players seeing court time and contributing in the books . Andrew Gabbard led the Generals with 15 points as Keagan ward followed closely behind with 14. Leading rebounders were Keagan Ward with 8/ Jude Lakes with 7. Jude Lakes led the Generals in assists with 4 and Carter Cunagin had 3.
The F,JV,and v traveled to Hyden on 11/29/22 to take on the Leslie County Eagles in their home opener. The freshman started off the night as they fought hard and only trailed by 3 27-24 late in the third . The Eagles managed to fly away as they went on to defeat the Generals 41-26 . The Freshman Generals were led in scoring by Brailyn combs with 8 / Adam Gabbard 6/ Quintin McQueen 5 / Riley Anglin 4/ Kendall Peters 2 / Jacob Gray 1 .
The JV took the floor next for an exciting game . The 1st quarter the Generals jumped out by 2 16-14 and never trailed as they went on to win 50-40 in a very exciting JV game . Peyton Singleton led the way with 13 pints / Zion lakes 11 / Keagan Ward 10 / Jameson Marcum, Austin Bingham , Ashton Clemens , and Braxton Clemens 4 points a piece to round out a total team effort .
The Varsity took the floor next trying to make sure the Generals took 2 out of three on the night . The Generals got out to a 22-9 lead as Jude Lakes and Tydus Summers set the pace with 8 a piece in the 1st quarter . The Generals continued to click in the second quarter as Jameson Marcum poured in two bombs from deep . The Generals led 42 - 23 at the half. The Eagles fought hard in the third as they only got out scored 13-12 to trail by 20 after 3 periods of play . The Generals took the fourth quarter 14-9 to come home with a 69-48 victory . The Generals were led in scoring Jude lakes and Tydus Summers 17 a piece/ Jameson Marcum followed with 10 / Andrwew Gabbard 6/ Ashton Clemens 6/ Korey Vickers 5/ Carter Cunagin 4 / Zion Lakes 3 / Keagan ward 1 The Generals were led in rebounding by Carter Cunagin with 12/ Tydus summers 8 and Keagan Ward 6 . The Generals were led in assist by Tydus summers with 5 and several others with 2 a piece .
The Generals took the floor again on 12/2/22 to open up the traditional PRTC Classic as they took on the Visiting Owls from Owsley County with former assistant Neil Terry at the helm. The Generals opened up the 1st quarter 24-12 as Tydus Summers came out with guns a blazing as he poured in 13 1st quarter points to get the train rollin. The Owls fought hard in the second quarter as they outscored the Generals 13-10 . The Generals caught fire again in the third as they out scored the owls 22-11 with Jude Lakes being the catalyst with 10 3rd quarter points . The 4th qiuarter would be a tassle as the Owls outscored the Generals 19-18 for a final score of 74-55 as the Generals moved to 3-0 on the season . The Generals were led in scoring by Tydus summers 24/ Jude Lakes 20 / Andrew Gabbard 13/ Jameson Marcum 4 / Braxton Clemens 3 / keagan ward and Ashton Clemens 2 a piece. The Generals were led in rebounds Carter Cunagin 12 / Ashton Clemens and Keagan ward 6 a piece/ Tydus Summers 5 . The Generals were led in assist by Jude Lakes and Carter Cunagin with 4 a piece.
The Generals played again on Sat evening in the final game of the PRTC Classic as they faced 13th region foe Williamsburg . The Generals fell behind 19-22 at the end of the 1st quarter as the score see-sawed back and forth . The Generals lost focus defensively in the second quarter to go along with some critical turn-overs to lose that quarter 23-14 as they trailed by 12 at the half . The Generals failed to pick their defense up in the 4th quarter as they gave up 25 points to the Jackets . The 4th quarter would see more of the same as the Generals got out scored 23-20 dropping all four quarters to the Jackets . The Generals suffered their first loss 93-74 as they gave up way too many points . The Generals will have to learn from this game as they move forward in the season . The Generals will be in action on 12/6/22 as they face a tough Lee County Team that has already defeated 14 region power Knott County 77-73. The Generals JV and V will face the Bobcats with JV tipping at 6:00 pm . The F and JV Generals will take on Whitley County on 12/8/22 at home with game tipping off at 6:00 pm .
The Generals complete varsity schedule can be found at KHSAA.org / rhiherds scoreboard
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.