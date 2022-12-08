Coach Greg Parrett in the Huddle.JPG

Coach Greg Parrett draws out a play with his Generals during a time out at the PRTC Classic 

The Generals opened the season on 11/28/22 at home with 49th district rival Red Bird.  The Generals got off to a fast start taking the 1st quarter 23 - 6 as 10 players scored.   The Generals never looked back as they won 88-29 with all 14 Varsity players seeing court time and contributing in the books .  Andrew Gabbard led the Generals with 15 points as Keagan ward  followed closely behind with 14.  Leading rebounders were Keagan Ward with 8/ Jude Lakes with 7. Jude Lakes led the Generals in assists with 4 and Carter Cunagin had 3.  

Jude Lakes.JPG

Jude Lakes scores for the Generals in the paint
 The F,JV,and v traveled to Hyden on 11/29/22 to take on the Leslie County Eagles in their home opener.    The freshman started off the night as they fought hard and only trailed by 3 27-24 late in the third .  The Eagles managed to fly away as they went on to defeat the Generals 41-26 .  The Freshman Generals were led in scoring by Brailyn combs with 8 / Adam Gabbard 6/ Quintin McQueen 5 / Riley Anglin 4/ Kendall Peters 2 / Jacob Gray 1 . 

Tags

Recommended for you