The Generals baseball team went 1-2 on their opening week of the 2021 baseball season. The Generals suffered a loss to Corbin who is one of the top teams in the region, a win against Berea, and a 2-0 loss against a good Estill County team. Estill County will be the favorite to win their district this season.
On the week, the team showed some major improvement defensively and pitched well. Nick Baldwin had a good pitching effort against Corbin, Elijah Jones pitched well against Berea and Canaan Browning came in to seal the win, then Zander Elam pitched a really good game against Estill on Friday.
We have a long way to go before this team reaches its potential offensively, we want to just take it a day at a time and try to get a little better every time we play with hopes that we will be reaching our peak by the end of the season.
The Generals will be playing in the All-A tournament this week, the first game will be against the team that is the favorite to win it in Middlesboro.
