The Generals hosted the Corbin Redhounds last Thursday on the last game of the regular season. The Redhounds have the second-best record (23-11) in the 13th Region trailing only Whitley County (25-10). The visiting team wasted little time putting the Generals away while finishing regular season play with another win.
The Generals lost in three (3) innings by a final score of 0-15. Corbin scored two runs in the first inning while adding nine more runs in the second inning. Corbin put the game away with a four-run third inning. The Generals finish the season with a record of 14-11. This is the 4th best record in the 13th region. The Generals trail Whitley County (#1), Corbin (#2), and Clay County (#3).
The Generals will play Clay County on Tuesday evening for the 2022 49th District Championship. Clay County defeated North Laurel by a score of 8-0 in the first round of the district tournament. The Generals had earned a bye in the first round as a result of the season record against the other district rivals. The game will be played at Clay County with the first pitch scheduled to be thrown at 7:00 pm.
Good Luck Generals!!!
UPDATE: The Generals were defeated by Clay County by a score of 1-6. As 49th District Runners Up they will play Whitley County in the opening round of the 13th Regional tournament on Monday.
