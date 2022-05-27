Coach Dustin Coffey and the Generals baseball team ended their season this week after having a very successful season. The Generals earned a berth in the 13th Regional tournament after finishing in 2nd place as Runners-Up in the 49th District Tournament. This is only the third trip to the 13th Regional tournament for the Generals in the past 30 years.
Generals Defeated By Clay County, 6-1 in 49th District Championship game
Buttery took the win for Clay County. The fireballer went seven innings, allowing one run on three hits, striking out eight and walking zero.
Cayden Farmer took the loss for JCHS Generals. Farmer went five and two-thirds innings, allowing four runs on five hits and striking out seven.
Kyle Perkins led the Generals with two hits in three at bats. The pitcher for Clay County (Buttery) went seven innings, allowing one run on three hits, striking out eight and walking zero. Clay County was sure-handed and didn't commit a single error.
Generals Play Whitley County in 13th Regional Tournament
Coach Dustin Coffey reported, “The Jackson County Generals traveled to Whitley County Monday to take on the Colonels, the defending 13th region champions in the opening round of the regional tournament. In front of a massive crowd the Generals went toe to toe with a top 25 team in the state.
The Petry kid that pitched for Whitley is their Ace, and has signed to play at the next level. He pitched a really good game and Cayden Farmer pitched equally as well. All year Farmer has given us good outings against good teams and it was no different on Monday. In the first inning the Generals had runners on second and third and were unable to score. Whitley came in and score 2 runs in the first.
After the first inning both pitchers settled in to a groove and held the offenses for both teams at bay. In the 4th inning the Generals had another chance to tie the game with runners on 2nd and 3rd when Kolby Wells hits a line drive down the right field line that got caught. If that ball drops in it could have completely changed the game.
In the 6th inning Whitley added a couple of insurance runs which turned out to be the difference in the ball game because in the 7th inning the Generals came back and score 2 runs to make the game 4-2. With a runner on we had the tying run at the plate and just wasn’t able to complete the comeback.
The Generals finish the year 14-13 against an extremely hard schedule. We won the All-A region for the first time in school history. We beat North Laurel and Clay County to win the 1 seed for the first time since 1991 and advanced to the region for only the 3rd time in the past 30 years. Overall the Generals had a very successful season and appreciate all the support you have given.”
