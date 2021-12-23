The Jackson County Generals went 2-1 last week, including two important 49th District wins, one at home vs O.B.I. and the other, an extremely rare road win at Clay County! Last Tuesday, December 14th, The Generals welcomed O.B.I. to J.C.H.S., and O.B.I. had just recently played within 10 points (67-57) of Clay County at Clay, so we knew this would be a tough win. Coach Parrett reported, “The Generals keys to winning focused on rebounding and defense.” The Generals came out sharp in the 1st quarter, outscoring O.B.I. 20-11 after 1. Jackson County expanded their lead in the 2nd quarter, and led 37-21 at the half, behind a strong 1st half from senior guard Luke Adkins, who had 15 at intermission. Jude Lakes got hot in the 3rd quarter, scoring 8 of his 17, and Trenton Hammonds added 2 three pointers to make it 52-35 after 3 quarters, and the Generals held tough in the 4th for a 66-54 win. Adkins finished with a game high 20 points and was the P.R.T.C. Player of The Game, followed by Lakes with 17, and Hammonds added 10 points. Jarrod Roark led O.B.I. with 19, while Isaiah Marcum had 14. The rebounding match up was, indeed, important as five players, Carter Cunigan, Colby Bales, Andrew Madden, Jude Lakes, & Luke Adkins all finished the game with +5 rebounds. Trenton Hammonds and Luke Adkins also contributed +5 assists.
48 hours later, the Generals traveled to Manchester to take on The Clay County Tigers. Over the years, Clay County has been a hard place to win, not only for Jackson County, but for the whole region. The Generals hadn’t won at Clay since 1996, a span of 25 years! Both teams came out with too much emotion, and play was energetic but sloppy in the 1st half, with Clay County holding a slim lead at the half, 29-26. Coach Greg Parrett gave his team a solid pep talk in the locker room, and the Generals were a different team in the 2nd half! Senior Colby Bales hit 2 big three pointers in the early minutes of the 3rd quarter, and Jackson County outscored Clay County 19-8 in the 3rd to take a 45-37 lead going to the final quarter. The Generals didn’t let up in the 4th either, outscoring them 22-16 in the 4th for a final score of Jackson 67, Clay 53!
Colby Bales, the P.R.T.C. Player Of The Game, had a double-double, 17 points and 11 rebounds, including 4 threes. Ty Summers also had 4 threes (shooting 80% from behind the 3-point arc) and finished with 13, and Luke Adkins had 11. Jude Lakes added 7 assists and 6 rebounds to the Generals win. Carter Cunigan came in on the defensive end with 7 boards, 2 deflections, a steal, a block and a charge. It was truly a team effort where every player who stepped on the floor left it all on the court.
The Generals hit 11 three pointers (while holding Clay County to only one 3-pointer) and outrebounded Clay, 52-35. Jackson is now a perfect 3-0 in district play, good enough for 1st place in the district thus far.
The week ended on a less sweet note as the Generals dropped one to a good Somerset Christian team on the road. Andrew Madden gave a great effort and contributed 8 boards and shot 62% from the field. Trenton Hammonds and Tydus Summers shot 33% and 50% respectively from behind the arch, yet that was not enough to fend off the standout guard play. Luke Atwood of Somerset finished with a game high 32 points and proved more than the Generals could handle. Seniors Trenton Hammonds and Orrin Frost also contributed 3 assists and 3 rebounds. Coach Parrett reported, “The Generals have lots of things to work on during Christmas Break. Ball movement, defensive communication, limiting turnovers, boxing out and free throws have to improve as the Generals advance this season. If you haven’t gotten out to see the games this winter, you really should take time to stop in. The Generals play #4 ranked Williamsburg away on Tuesday December 21 and then are in action again after the new year starting Jan 4, at home against Pineville. Congrats to the team and coaching staff on a successful week of games and their 1st win at Clay County in 25 years!
