The action this week got started on a very positive note. The JV Generals got a victory 42-30 victory over Pineville. The Generals fell behind early but used stout defense to come back and take the lead by 9 at the half. The Generals continued to dominate on the defensive end and crashed the offensive glass well. All nine kids played extremely hard; it was truly a team win.
Later in the night the Varsity team returned to action after a long break with a stellar performance. The Generals overcame a slow start and lit the score board up with 101 points. The final score was Jackson County 101 Pineville 86. Anytime you score that many points you have to rebound and share the basketball well. We are extremely happy with our performance in these areas. We pulled down 46 rebounds to out rebound Pineville by 14, and we had 22 assists. It was a great team performance with ten kids contributing greatly to the winning effort. We feel that everyone that played gave their best effort.
On Saturday, we played a very good Lynn Camp team in the 13th Region All- A Classic at Harlan High School. Lynn Camp was a difficult match up for us, as they are the biggest team in the region, but our guys battled hard all game. The game was tight throughout, but we came up a little short falling 73-64. We were disappointed with the result of this game, but not with the effort of our guys. We will use this game to get better going forward.
