The Generals’ first game of the week was a tough road test at Middlesboro. Middlesboro is always well coached and is a very tough place to play. Our kids came out from the start ready to meet the challenge. In the first half our shots were not falling, but our defensive effort and execution was excellent. We held Middlesboro to 12 first half points, taking a 24-12 lead into halftime. We knew that our shots would start falling and that we just needed to keep on defending. That is exactly what happened in the second half, our defensive effort remained stellar, and our shots started to fall. We dominated the second half to come away with a 73-45 win. The Generals delivered a very balanced game. Andrew Madden led the team scoring with 17 points followed by Colby Bales (16 points), and Carter Cunagin (15 points). Luke Adkins led the Generals on the boards with 9 rebounds. Carter Cunagin pulled down 6 boards.
The JV team overcame a slow start to battle back from a 14 point deficit. We came all the way back to the tie game at 36 with 8 seconds left. Unfortunately, Middlesboro hit a late three to come away with the 3 point victory. However, the effort in the second half was excellent, we just came up a little bit short.
On Friday night we faced our toughest test of the season with North Laurel coming to Mckee. Unfortunately, it just was not our night. we never could get going offensively and struggled to make shots the entire night. There were some bright spots with younger kids getting valuable minutes late in the game and playing pretty well.
On Saturday evening we had a chance to respond. We told our kids that the loss to North the night before no longer mattered, and that we needed them to respond with a great effort against Burgin. That is exactly what we got. Burgin started out the game very hot, hitting 4 three pointers in the first three minutes of the game. From that point on our defensive effort was phenomenal. We moved the ball well offensively and knocked down our open shots. It was a phenomenal response from our guys. We came away with a 71-47 victory. Luke Adkins led the Generals with 23 points. Carter Cunagin led the Generals on the boards with 7 rebounds.
The JV team overcame a slow offensive start. We trailed 17-16 at halftime. However, we picked up the effort in the second half. We started moving the ball better and got open shots. We came away with a 58-34 victory. It was a great all-around team win with every kid scoring.
The Generals record stands at 16-7. Coach Parrett and the Generals will have a busy week as they go into the last two weeks of the regular season. They are on the road at Leslie County (Feb 08), Owsley County (Feb 11), and Floyd Central (Feb 12. Their final home game will be next Tuesday (Feb 15) when they host Bell County. Theiur last scheduled regular season game is on the road against Whitley County (Feb 17).
