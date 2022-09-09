JCHS Generals vs Shawnee

The Generals and the Golden Eagles pose for a team picture after their game in 2020

Coach Nick Sizemore and the 2022 Generals’ football team are coming off a disappointing loss at home to Morgan County (0-50) last Thursday night. They are scheduled to host the Golden Eagles from Shawnee High School in Louisville, KY this Friday. These two teams are making statements that resonate much louder than the results of any sports contest. We should listen! 

In 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic it was hard for students to find an opportunity to share a classroom with fellow classmates (not to mention actually getting to participate in a group activity such as school sports). This was certainly true for the JCHS Generals football squad. Jackson County has been hard hit by the coronavirus. At the time of the first game between the Shawnee Golden Eagles and the Generals, 17 Jackson County families have lost loved ones due to the disease. The incident rate in both Jefferson County and Jackson County had simply been too high to allow in-person instruction. The Generals had seen several games cancelled due to high risk of possible COVID-19 transmission. 

