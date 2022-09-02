Aaron crawford.jpeg

Knott County Central High School student Aarton Crawford lost his life after succumbing to an illness after helping flood victims for three days

Coach Sizemore and the JCHS Generals football team travelled to Knott County Central last Friday night for their second game of the season. It was hard not to root for both teams in this game. The Generals and Coach Sizemore were hoping to rebound from a loss in their home opener while players on the Knott County team are still reeling from the horrible tragedy of the recent flooding in the area.  

While the damages from the flooding were still being assessed, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that Knott County Central high school student Aaron Crawford tragically died days after he heroically helped in recovery efforts following the flooding. Governor Beshear said, “"This is another tragic loss for Eastern Kentucky. Let us mourn together and honor Aaron, his compassion and kindness for his neighbors."

JCHS Generals Football.jpeg

2022 JCHS Generals Football team

