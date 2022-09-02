Coach Sizemore and the JCHS Generals football team travelled to Knott County Central last Friday night for their second game of the season. It was hard not to root for both teams in this game. The Generals and Coach Sizemore were hoping to rebound from a loss in their home opener while players on the Knott County team are still reeling from the horrible tragedy of the recent flooding in the area.
While the damages from the flooding were still being assessed, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that Knott County Central high school student Aaron Crawford tragically died days after he heroically helped in recovery efforts following the flooding. Governor Beshear said, “"This is another tragic loss for Eastern Kentucky. Let us mourn together and honor Aaron, his compassion and kindness for his neighbors."
News reported that Crawford had spent three days helping flood victims clean up after the flooding. The 18-year-old lived in Perry County but went to school in Knott County, so he knew a lot of people who lost their homes and livelihood to the flooding. Days later, Crawford started not feeling right, and his arms felt numb. Things got progressively worse and Crawford was airlifted to UK after he had stopped breathing. Days later, Crawford was pronounced dead.
This was the season opener for the Knott County Central Patriots and the home team was emotional and motivated. Their community bonded around these young athletes and cheered them on. The game was very competitive but the Patriots defeated the Generals with a final score of 22-38.
Coach Sizemore reported, “Tough loss in Knott County. We made a few mistakes that ultimately costed us the game. Knott County also played hard because they had a lot to play for. Losing a teammate and overcoming the disaster flood gave that team something to rally around. And they did just that!”
The Generals next game will be at home when they host the Morgan County Cougars. The Cougars and the Generals will both take the field with season records of 0-2 looking for their first win of the season. This game will be played on Thursday night (September 01, 2022) instead of Friday night to accommodate the school break and the Jackson County Fair activities.
