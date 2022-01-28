The week got started with our mist challenging test of the season. We traveled up the road to London to take on one of the Best Teams in the State with North Laurel. Obviously, they have a very talented team, and we knew it would take a great effort from us to keep this game close. While the scoreboard didn't always reflect it, we feel that our guys showed a lot of fight, and there were several bright spots to take away from the game. I was a learning experience for us, and we took it as an opportunity to see what we must work on to get to where we want to be come post season play.
Anytime you take a tough loss, how you respond says a lot about your team, and we responded super well. Our next test came at Model. We knew going in it would be a tough test, because it always is when you travel to the 11th region. However, our guys were ready to fight right from the start. We jumped out on Model early, and we never looked back. We got back to what makes us a good basketball team, we dominated the glass, pulling down 39 rebounds. (Andrew Madden (10 rebounds), Carter Cunagin (5 rebounds), Jude Lakes, Orrin Frost, and Noah Collett (each with 4 rebounds). We also had five kids score nine or more points. (Colby Bales (18 pts), Jude Lakes (12 pts), Carter Cunagin (10 pts), Trenton Hammonds (9 pts) and Andrew Madden (9 pts)). When you rebound and have balanced scoring like that, you can't ask for much more as a coach. We went on to win this game 69-44. Similarly, the JV team also found itself up early and never looking back. We led by double digits in this game nearly the entire game, and ended up pulling out a 40-30 victory. Every single player for both teams responded to adversity in a positive way.
The final game of the week was an extremely tough game when Clinton County who was 14-3 on the season came into town. Clinton County is one of the best coached teams we will face all season, they play their style and do it extremely well. This was an extremely close game throughout, 2-3 points either way basically all night. Our guys fought extremely hard to end regulation tied 54-54. We responded well in overtime, going on to win by nine. Anytime you can beat a team like Clinton County, it takes a great effort. That is exactly what our guys did. They played hard and did everything the coaching staff asked of them. This week showed us that our team knows how to respond to adversity. We are extremely proud of our players! The Freshman and JV teams also had a game with Clinton County. Even though the outcome of those games did not go our way, we are extremely proud of the effort. We saw a lot of positive things in both games. The future is bright with our young kids.
Luke Adkins led the team scoring 22 points followed by Andrew Madden (13 pts), Jude Lakes (11 pts), and Carter Cunagin (11 pts). Andrew Madden and Colby Bales led the team in rebounding with 7 boards each.
With the two wins last week the Generals improved their season record to 12-5. In the latest Cantrall’s rating in the Lexington Herald Leader the Generals are ranked 8th in the 13th Region.
