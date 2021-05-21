The JCHS Generals baseball team has won two of last three and their season record now stands at 11-10. In the first of their last two wins the Generals defeated the Berea Pirates by a final score of 6-5. Nick Baldwin was the starting pitcher (4 innings) and he got help from Kaleb Gentry (3 innings). Six different players scored runs to lead the Generals to victory. These players included: Zander Elam, Canaan Browning, Cayden Farmer, Elijah Jones, Nick Baldwin, and Orrin Frost.
In their second victory, the Generals defeated McCreary Central by a final score of 10-0 in five innings. Cayden Farmer was the starting pitcher and pitched the entire game giving up only 3 hits. Brayden Thomas led the scoring with 3 runs followed by Canaan Browning (1 run), Kyle Perkins (1 run), Ben Thompson (1 run), Nick Baldwin (1 run), Zander Elam (1 run), Cayden Farmer (1 run), and Kolby Wells (1 run).
In their only loss over the past three games, the Generals fell to South Laurel by a final score of 1-6.Zander Elam was the starting pitcher (3 innings) with some help from Kyle Perkins (4 innings). Kolby Wells was the only General to score.
