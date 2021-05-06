The Generals have won two of their last three games to improve their season record to 6-8. Surprisingly, this gives them the 6th best record in the entire 13th Region. The region is top heavy with the top five teams having very successful seasons. Clay County leads the region with a record of 15-5 followed by Whitley County (15-6), Corbin (13-5), South Laurel (10-7) and Middlesboro (10-8). The Generals have the next best record on the season.
In the first win over the last week, the Generals defeated Barbourville by a final score of 16-0 in three innings. Zander Elam pitched all three innings for the Generals and only gave up one hit. Brayden Thomas and Zander Elam each scored 3 runs followed by Elijah Jones, Kolby Wells, and Nick Baldwin scoring 2 runs each. Kyle Perkins, Elijah Jones, and Ben Thompson each had 3 RBI’s leading to the solid victory.
In the win over Perry County Central, the Generals defeated their opponent by a final score of 11-6. Cayden Farmer was the starting pitching (2 IP) and shared the mound with Kaleb Gentry (5 IP) over the course of the game. Each pitcher gave up four hits and three runs. Canaan Browning and Thomas Brayden each scored three runs followed by Kyle Perkins (2 runs), Nick Baldwin, Elijah Jones, and Ben Thompson score 1 run each.
Congratulations to Canaan Browning for being nominated as Player of the Week last week by the Herald Leader! Browning was nominated for his performance in a 15-12 Generals win against Leslie County. Browning stats for the game were 4-4, 3 R, 4 RBI, 1 3B, 1 HR, 1 BB, 1 SB.
