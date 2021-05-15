The Generals baseball team has won 3 in a row and 4 out of their last 5 games including the best win of the season against a really good Perry County Central team (one of the best teams in the 14th region). Offensively the Generals are really starting to look good scoring a lot of runs while limiting the defensive errors and mental mistakes. The Generals have been getting solid pitching performances as of late as well with Zander Elam throwing a shutout against a tough Bell County team this past week.
This week is a big week for us with a tough home game on Tuesday against a Whitley County team that is one of the best teams in the region as well as home games on Thursday and Friday. Now that the weather is starting to warm up, now is a perfect time to come out, watch a game, and support the team!
