2022 JCHS Generals Football Team

2022 JCHS Generals Football Team

The Generals had a scrimmage against Lynn Camp last week as they prepare for the regular season to begin. The Generals hit the road this Friday August 19, 2022 to play McCreary Central. New Head Coach Nick Sizemore reported, “We came out on top last Thursday during our scrimmage against Lynn Camp, which is a move in the right direction for us but we have a lot to work on. We are a young squad with only 4 seniors. We will continue to grow throughout the season. Overall our kids are doing whatever it takes to be successful. One thing I asked them at the beginning of the season was to buy into the process. I believe the group has bought in and obtained a mindset of doing whatever it takes to be successful. We want to carry momentum throughout the season and continue making small progress as we go. We look forward to this season.

New Head Coach Nick Sizemore looks to bring a fresh approach to the football field. “We want a culture around our team,” Sizemore reported. “We want it to be a place where boys are coming to play football and they’re not coming and saying we don’t like this but they’re coming and saying this is the {most fun} we’ve had in our high school career”

2022 JCHS Generals Football Team

2022 JCHS Generals Football Team