The Generals had a scrimmage against Lynn Camp last week as they prepare for the regular season to begin. The Generals hit the road this Friday August 19, 2022 to play McCreary Central. New Head Coach Nick Sizemore reported, “We came out on top last Thursday during our scrimmage against Lynn Camp, which is a move in the right direction for us but we have a lot to work on. We are a young squad with only 4 seniors. We will continue to grow throughout the season. Overall our kids are doing whatever it takes to be successful. One thing I asked them at the beginning of the season was to buy into the process. I believe the group has bought in and obtained a mindset of doing whatever it takes to be successful. We want to carry momentum throughout the season and continue making small progress as we go. We look forward to this season.
New Head Coach Nick Sizemore looks to bring a fresh approach to the football field. “We want a culture around our team,” Sizemore reported. “We want it to be a place where boys are coming to play football and they’re not coming and saying we don’t like this but they’re coming and saying this is the {most fun} we’ve had in our high school career”
Coach Sizemore has re-kindled the football passion in Jackson County, with many new players joining the ranks. “This year we got new coaches, new coaching staff, a lot of new players and I feel like we’re really going to do a lot better this year in certain areas that we didn’t last year,” reported quarterback Ashton Ward.
“I believe you know you’d have more players come out and start playing,” reported running back Noah Collett. “Like I mean our numbers are decent right now but I feel like the more we started winning the more people we would have come out and the more people we’d have support us each and every game.” With the team being ineligible for playoffs and state, they are thankful to be playing, growing, and competing for wins.
According to the KHSAA website the 2022 Generals roster is as follows: Blake Adkins, Jonathon Alcorn, Dallas Allen, Brayvon Brumback, Peyton Coffey, Noah Collett, Ayden Collins, Gage Curtis, Carmen Day, Daelyn Dunn, Lane Edwards, James Gibson, Own Gray, Jayden Hays, Nick Hays, Joshua Holsten, Garred Hunter, Isaac Ingram, Seth Isaacs, Andrew Jones, Julian King, Calieb Kirby, Hayden Lakes, John Leis, Famous Lunsford, Ben McQueen, Landon Murphy, William Obrian, Ethan Parrett, Ezekial Purkey, Tanner Rose, Will Rose, Brandon Rosebrough, Caden Shuman, Peyton Singleton, Jaden Smith, Quenton Sparks, Devin Truesdale, Jordan Turben, Ashton Ward, Peyton Ward, and Ethan Wilson. The upcoming schedule for the Generals is as follows:
DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME AUG 19th McCreary Central away 7:30 PM
