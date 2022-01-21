This week we were faced with two tough out of region tests. The first was a triple header on the road at Powell County. We were able to come away with two of the three wins. Our Freshman team came up just short in overtime in a great effort. Our JV team was able to lead most of the game thanks to solid defense and rebounding. Nine kids got a lot of minutes and contributed greatly to the win. We lead by double digits the entire second half and were able to win 46-34. It was a complete team effort with balanced scoring across the board.
The varsity team was able to overcome a slow start against Powell County. We found ourselves trailing nearly the entire first half and went into halftime behind. This continued into the third quarter, and we found ourselves trailing by as many as nine. But our guys never gave up. On a night where we never shot the ball well, we used outstanding defense and a phenomenal rebounding effort to help carry us to victory. We were able to outscore Powell 24-7 over the last 10 minutes of the game to come away with the victory 57-48. On a night where shots were not falling you have to find other ways to win, and we did.
The second game of the week was against Buckhorn at Perry County Central High School as a part of the Big Lou Coaches VS. Cancer classic. This was a game where we had to overcome another slow start. We opened the game shooting fairly well, but Buckhorn was able to successfully slow the game down for a lot of the first half to keep it close. However, late in the first half we were able to speed the game up to the style we want to play. We were able to push the lead out to 13 at halftime. The second half we were able to play up to twelve players, each contributed greatly to the win. We were able to win comfortably 78-65. This was a very successful week with two tough out of region wins. We found different ways to win both nights, and couldn’t be more proud of our guys.
