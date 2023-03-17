Brayden Thomas

Brayden Thomas at the plate for the Generals

The 2023 JCHS Generals Baseball season started this week and brings high expectations! The team has a new Head Coach with JCHS Alumnus Justin Lakes. Coach Lakes has a great deal of experience with the game and these young student athletes. He started his coaching career at the 8-9-year-old little league level. He has also coached at the middle school level actually coaching some of this year’s Generals squad at the JCMS. Last year he was the assistant coach under Coach Dustin Coffey. When former Coach Coffey decided to step down to spend more time with his growing family, Coach Lakes immediately expressed an interest in coaching this team. “We lost seven seniors last year and their skills will be hard to replace; however, I also saw what these younger players were capable of doing. We have some players on this team that I would consider “once in a decade type players” including Team Captain Brayden Thomas (selected to All State team in previous season) and fellow senior Braden Gilbert. The potential for this team is “off the charts!”

Coach Lakes recruited the best assistant coaches he could find. Sydney Chrisman will serve as an assistant coach focusing on pitching. Chrisman is a recent graduate of the JCHS and was an outstanding pitcher on the 2018 Generals squad that defeated North Laurel and won the 49th District Championship. Assistant Coach Blaine Miller was also on that 2018 team. These are guys that know what it takes to win in the 49thDistrict. The Generals have won two 49th District Championships in 30 years and they were part of the team that won one of them. Jason Elam will provide assistance on the fundamentals of “hitting”.  

