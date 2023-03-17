The 2023 JCHS Generals Baseball season started this week and brings high expectations! The team has a new Head Coach with JCHS Alumnus Justin Lakes. Coach Lakes has a great deal of experience with the game and these young student athletes. He started his coaching career at the 8-9-year-old little league level. He has also coached at the middle school level actually coaching some of this year’s Generals squad at the JCMS. Last year he was the assistant coach under Coach Dustin Coffey. When former Coach Coffey decided to step down to spend more time with his growing family, Coach Lakes immediately expressed an interest in coaching this team. “We lost seven seniors last year and their skills will be hard to replace; however, I also saw what these younger players were capable of doing. We have some players on this team that I would consider “once in a decade type players” including Team Captain Brayden Thomas (selected to All State team in previous season) and fellow senior Braden Gilbert. The potential for this team is “off the charts!”
Coach Lakes recruited the best assistant coaches he could find. Sydney Chrisman will serve as an assistant coach focusing on pitching. Chrisman is a recent graduate of the JCHS and was an outstanding pitcher on the 2018 Generals squad that defeated North Laurel and won the 49th District Championship. Assistant Coach Blaine Miller was also on that 2018 team. These are guys that know what it takes to win in the 49thDistrict. The Generals have won two 49th District Championships in 30 years and they were part of the team that won one of them. Jason Elam will provide assistance on the fundamentals of “hitting”.
Additions of Lucas Elam (catching behind the plate), Ashton Clemons, and Malachi Parrett and the skills and talent they possess round this team out and make it complete. Cayden Farmer will be back with the team and he has already proven he can perform in high pressure situations and win big games. Tate Truett and Carter Cunagin add elements that, when we get things right, will make the Generals as good as any team in the 13th Region. The Generals have all the pieces it takes to be great! We have hitting, pitching, speed and depth. The Generals have 19 players and Coach Lakes has confidence in all of them.
Coach Lakes has put together a regular season schedule that is incredibly tough. “I believe in order to be the man, you have to beat the man,” Coach Lakes said. The schedule is loaded with perennial power house teams like North Laurel and Clay County in the District, as well as Madison Southern and Hazard. The goal is to play the best during the regular season as a means to prepare for a long run into the post-season.
Captain Brayden Thomas is a senior on the squad. He views his role as a team leader and hold everyone accountable. “There is a lot of pressure in games and I see my role as Captain as helping the younger players understand this. I will support and encourage them during practices to get ready for that. The players need to practice pressure situations and be held accountable for the things they do right and/or wrong,” Thomas said.
The season begins Monday, March 13, 2023 with the Generals hosting Rockcastle County. They will complete the opening week with a road game against Leslie County on Tuesday and home games on Thursday (Buckhorn) and Saturday (Harlan County).
Everyone is invited to come out and support this amazing team. Coach Lakes said this may be the most talented team that has ever played at the JCHS. Come be a part of this team’s success! These outstanding players are worth watching while they wear a Generals uniform!
