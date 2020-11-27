The 2020-2021 basketball season was scheduled to start this week. The Generals were scheduled to play the season opener at home against Leslie County on Monday. The Lady Generals are scheduled to play their season opener on the road against Red Bird on Tuesday.
However, the start of Kentucky’s high school basketball season has been delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Kentucky High School Athletic Association’s Board of Control voted last Wednesday to delay the start of regular-season competition to Jan. 4. That applies for all winter sports not just basketball (including competitive cheer, dance, swimming and diving and wrestling). “I really can’t in clear conscience tell you that I think it’s a good idea for our member schools to start playing official games this coming Monday,” KHSAA commissioner Julian Tackett told the board. “I know there will be parents upset. That’s OK. I know there will be coaches upset. There will be kids upset.”
During a meeting that lasted more than six hours, the board voted to play an eight-week regular season in basketball that will start Jan. 4 and run through the end of February. District tournaments will start March 1 and Regional tournaments on March 8. The state tournaments are tentatively set for March 17-21 and March 24-28 at Rupp Arena in Lexington.
Coach Parrett (Generals), Coach Tyra (Lady Generals), Coach Dezarn (8th Grade Colonels) and Coach Stephens (6th & 7th Grade Colonels) are all scrambling to figure out what this means in terms of practices and to retool the season schedules. Coach Parrett reported that the teams were not allowed to practice with players until December 14th.
The Jackson County School District had previously postponed the Elementary Basketball season until January because the county was so frequently in the critical “Red Zone” regarding the COVID-19 Incident Rate Metric. While younger children are not impacted by the coronavirus as severely, the elementary games are favorites among the grandparents, parents and family members in the community. Attendance is always high and the risk of spreading this virus to the older more vulnerable segment of our population is significant.
