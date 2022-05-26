Jacob Hundley is a senior at Jackson Co High this year. Hundley played for the Generals football team all four years of his high school career. He played under three different coaches: Coach Clay Dalton, Coach Travis McDaniel, and Coach John Hallock. He was the quarterback of the team last season. Last week Jacob signed a letter of intent to play college ball and is officially headed to the next level! Jacob will be attending Gallaudet University in Washington, DC. He will be playing Running Back there. Coach Nick Sizemore (current General’s Coach replacing Coach Hallock) said, “We are proud of Jacob and want him to always know we support him 100%.
Jacob’s parents, Benjamin and Kim Hundley from the Letterbox area were present to witness Jacob signing the letter of intent to play.
Jacob will be taking the field for the Gallaudet Bison under the guidance of Coach Chuck Goldstein. Goldstein became Gallaudet University's 36th head football coach in the program's 116-year history on December 17, 2009. The 2021 season will be his 11th season as the head coach and the 12th with the program.
Goldstein led Gallaudet to a historic season in 2013 as the Bison won their first nine games, the best start to a season in school history, en route to capturing the first Eastern Collegiate Football Conference (ECFC) championship. The Bison finished the year 9-2 overall and 6-1 in the conference. GU clinched its first NCAA tournament appearance and the football team became the first GU male team sport to make a NCAA tournament appearance. Goldstein was named the 2013 ECFC Coach of the Year by his peers as Gallaudet placed 11 players on the all-conference team. Gallaudet was ranked No. 25 on Nov. 11, the first national ranking in school history. Along the way the Bison received unprecedented national media exposure as there were over 60 stories written, broadcasted, printed and posted about the Bison including stories done on ESPN, CBS Evening News, The Associated Press, Washington Post and all of the local D.C. television stations.
