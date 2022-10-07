Jackson County Cross Country Teams

Jackson County Cross Country Teams at Happy Top Park

in Lee County, KY

Coach Dean Rader and the Jackson County Cross Country team travelled to Lee County over the last weekend to compete in the “Lee County All Comers 2022” race. Jackson County was joined by nine (9) other teams including: Blast Christian Academy, Breathitt County, Buckhorn, Lakeside Christian Academy, Lee County, Owsley County, Powell County, St. Agatha Academy, and Wolfe County. Lee County hosted the event and the Lee County RunCats were excited to welcome all the runners to a new course at Happy Top Park in Beattyville, KY.  The course utilizes a portion of the blacktop walking track, but the majority of the course is on grass.

The official results were not available online at press time; however, Coach Dean Rader shared some of the results. 

