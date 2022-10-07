Coach Dean Rader and the Jackson County Cross Country team travelled to Lee County over the last weekend to compete in the “Lee County All Comers 2022” race. Jackson County was joined by nine (9) other teams including: Blast Christian Academy, Breathitt County, Buckhorn, Lakeside Christian Academy, Lee County, Owsley County, Powell County, St. Agatha Academy, and Wolfe County. Lee County hosted the event and the Lee County RunCats were excited to welcome all the runners to a new course at Happy Top Park in Beattyville, KY. The course utilizes a portion of the blacktop walking track, but the majority of the course is on grass.
The official results were not available online at press time; however, Coach Dean Rader shared some of the results.
According to Coach Rader, the JCHS Boys’ and the JCHS Girls’ teams both won their meet. Isabelle Shearer finished in 1st place for the Girls’ competition. Malachi Shannon finished in 1st place for the Boys’ meet and Keiton Anderson finishing close behind in 2nd place. Coach Rader is very pleased with the level of dedication and hard-work from all the team members. Not only did both teams win their meets, there were eight (8) personal records set for the varsity teams and nine (9) personal records set for the Middle School team!
Congratulation to Coach Rader and the Jackson County Cross Country teams for maintaining their outstanding performance levels and representing themselves, their teams, their school, and our community with ongoing excellence!
