JCHS Principal Brian Harris reported the guidelines for the upcoming basketball season. Mr. Harris stated, “Every 13th region school has adopted very similar policies for fan attendance. We will cut off all attendance at no more than 15 percent capacity. We will have cheer, band, and JROTC perform at all home events.
We will only do pre-sale tickets. There will be no walk up purchase of tickets on game day.
We hope that as the season progresses we may be able to increase attendance. Masks are required for everyone who attends any game.
We understand that extracurricular activities are important for our students athletes. We hope 2021 allows us to return safely to many things we’ve taken for granted in past years.”
JCHS Gymnasium Attendance – Basketball:
2 Tickets per visiting player. 4 Tickets per home player (pre-sale) – Fans must remain socially distant, with masks required to be worn for the duration of the event.
Each JCHS athlete will be permitted to sell 4 tickets per home game.
Tickets are required for admittance to athletic events. Fans without tickets will not be permitted to enter the facility. No Game Day Tickets will be sold at the gate.
Fan entrance for basketball events will be at the side gym entrance. These entrances will be clearly marked.
Fans must complete a COVID-19 assessment, as well a temperature check upon arrival. Fans displaying any COVID-19 symptoms, or a temperature greater than 100.4 will not be permitted to enter the facility.
Fans in attendance of JCHS Athletics event will be required to wear masks/face coverings at all times, as well as remain socially distant from other spectators. Families may sit together in an area closer than 6 feet, but they must remain 6 feet from other fans.
Home fans will be seated behind the benches. Visiting fans will be seated on the opposite side.
Limited “pre-packaged” only concession stand will be in operation.
These guidelines are subject to change based upon recommendation from KHSAA and Kentucky Department of Public Health.
