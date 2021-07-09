Congratulations to the 12u Girls All Star team on a well-played tournament. These amazing young athletes started off strong by defeating Leslie County by a final score of 16-0! This victory earned them the right to take on South Laurel. The team put forward another impressive game defeating South Laurel by a final score of 13-1. That set the stage for a game against Tri-City on July 03rd. The team came up a bit short and was defeated by Tri-City ending their run in the tournament. Great run!
Congratulations also to the 10u Allstar Team. They started off tournament play by defeating Harlan in 3 innings 15-0! In their next game they beat North Laurel 15-3. They were scheduled to play Monday at 8 at Harlan little league! No report has been issued on the results of this game.
The Jackson County 11/12 boys will play in District on Wednesday July 7th at Barbourville. The game will start at 6pm. The team will be playing Corbin’s 11/12 team.
