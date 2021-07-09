12U Jackson County All Stars.jpg

12U Jackson County All Stars

Congratulations to the 12u Girls All Star team on a well-played tournament. These amazing young athletes started off strong by defeating Leslie County by a final score of 16-0! This victory earned them the right to take on South Laurel. The team put forward another impressive game defeating South Laurel by a final score of 13-1. That set the stage for a game against Tri-City on July 03rd. The team came up a bit short and was defeated by Tri-City ending their run in the tournament. Great run! 

10U Jackson County All Stars.jpg

10U Jackson County All Stars

Congratulations also to the 10u Allstar Team. They started off tournament play by defeating Harlan in 3 innings 15-0! In their next game they beat North Laurel 15-3. They were scheduled to play Monday at 8 at Harlan little league! No report has been issued on the results of this game.

The Jackson County 11/12 boys will play in District on Wednesday July 7th at Barbourville. The game will start at 6pm. The team will be playing Corbin’s 11/12 team.

