Coaches Dean Rader and Andrea Rader reported that on Sunday March 5th The JCHS (HS) and JCMS (MS) track and field had 25 student athletes compete in the Kentucky indoor State track meet at Louisville Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center. The 4x800m team - Keiton Anderson, Lucas Dickson, Jake Collett, and Jared Rogers set a new school record with a time of 9:51.62. In total the teams set 25 new personal records (PR)! Belle Shearer placed 4th in the 3000m with a new personal record time of 11:24.64. Following are the results of the competition:
