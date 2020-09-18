2020 JCHS Cross Country team

2020 JCHS Cross Country Team

Cross Country student athletes are special. The sport they choose to engage themselves in is one of the most demanding of all sports. It takes incredible athletic ability and training along with an absolute focus on mental discipline in order to excel. On top of these demands is the recognition that most folks don’t pay a lot of attention to the sport or the team and there is little glory or fanfare. Despite this the program in Jackson County has produced some of the best student athletes that have graced the halls and fields of competition. Coach Dean Rader and the 2020 JCHS Cross Country team had their season interrupted early when one of the student athletes tested positive for COVID-19. However, that student has made a full recovery and the team is competing once again. Members of this year’s extraordinary team include: Belle Shearer, Shelby Berry, Kylee Shannon, Madison Marcum, Adycin Truett, Candice Williams, Blakelynn Fee, Larkin Vaughn, Ryann Sowder, Clay Akemon, Jude Lakes, Trenton Hammonds, Morgan Bellamy, Zander Elam, Jonathan Collett, Colby Bales, Keiton Anderson, Garrett Roark, Merrick Rader, and Bryce Coyle.    

