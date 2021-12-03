JCHS Alumna and University of the Cumberland’s Madison Cox has earned a spot on another TEAM USA! Cox will be competing at the first Junior Pan Am Games in Calligraphies Valle, Colombia on November 24-30. This is a prestigious tournament that only two compound archers from the United States made the team (one male and one female). This tournament is run by the United States Olympic Committee. It has been referred to as..."the most important youth sporting event in the world this year (2021). Teams and archers competed from all over the world.
In the Compound Junior Women Final Ranking for Individual’s, Cox finished being ranked 4th. She finished in front of archers from Panama, Dominican Republic, Brazil, Peru, and Ecuador. The three archers that were ranked in front of Cox were from Mexico (#1), Colombia (#2), and El Salvador (#3).
In the qualification round in the Compound Junior Women Cox finished 3rd edging out her competition from El Salvador.
Cox was joined by USA teammate Frederick Cole in the Compound Mixed Team competition. Cox and Team USA finished ranked 4th behind teams from Mexica (#1), Colombia (#2), and El Salvador (#3).
Earlier, Cox earned the right to compete in the 2021 World Archery Youth Championships, August 9-15, in Wroclaw, Poland. The competition welcomes the top youth talent from around the globe. Cox participated on a squad that included 2019 Junior Compound Women’s team Champion Anna Scarbrough.
Competing in the International Competitions has been an incredible opportunity for this young archer to gain valuable experience, and represent their nation to the world.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.