Coach Rader and Cross Country teams.jpeg

Coach Dean Rader and the JCHS Boys' and Girls' Cross Country teams

(2022 JCHS Girls’ Team Highest Regional Placing Team in School History)

The 2022 JCHS Cross Country teams travelled to Cave Lake Event Park on Saturday, October 22, 2022 to compete in the 2022 Class 1A Region 6 Cross Country Championship. At stake were Region 6 bragging rights and a possible trip to the State Championship next weekend (October 29th, 2022) at the Bourbon Cross Country Course in Paris, KY.

13th Region Girl's Cross Country Individual Champion - Isabelle Shearer.jpg

Isabelle Shearer was the 1st Place Overall Female Winner of the Regional Competition
Boys Cross Country team.jpeg

JCHS Boys' Cross Country team placed 2nd in the Regional Competition 

