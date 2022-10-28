(2022 JCHS Girls’ Team Highest Regional Placing Team in School History)
The 2022 JCHS Cross Country teams travelled to Cave Lake Event Park on Saturday, October 22, 2022 to compete in the 2022 Class 1A Region 6 Cross Country Championship. At stake were Region 6 bragging rights and a possible trip to the State Championship next weekend (October 29th, 2022) at the Bourbon Cross Country Course in Paris, KY.
The JCHS Girls’ team placed 3rd in the competition (only 1 point separated the Lady Generals from the Williamsburg Runners-Up 68-67). According to JCHS Principal Brian Harris, this makes the 2022 JCHS Girls’ team the highest placing team in school history. Lynn Camp’s girls’ Cross Country team repeated as Class A, Region 6 champions with 44 points while Williamsburg finished second with 67 points. The Jackson County Girls’ team finished 3rd with a total of 68 points.
JCHS Belle Shearer was, again, a superstar on the track earning 1st place Overall Female Honors with a time of 20:23.93. Shearer placed 4th with Class 1A Girls over the entire state! Coach Dean Rader said, “Belle has a real shot at the State!”
The other girls performed very well as follows: Madison Marks 12th (24:14.57), Makynna King 15th (24:56.52), Keyana Adams 19th (25:18.62), Shelby Berry 26th (27:07.81), Emily Summers 28th (27:45.09), and Candice Williams 31st (27:59.05).
Class 1A Region 6 Girls’ Team Results
Lynn Camp 44, 2. Williamsburg 67, 3. Jackson County 68, 4. Harlan 77, 5. Leslie County 99, 6. Somerset Christian 153.
The 2022 JCHS Boys’ Cross Country team placed runners-up behind Williamsburg. Keiton Anderson placed 3rd overall for boys with a time of 18:48.25. The other boys performed very wel;l as follows: Malachi Shannon 8th (19:32.43), Merrick Rader 12th (20:25.60), Bryce Coyle 14th (20:30.53), Lucas Dickson 18th(21:14.50), Jake Collett 34th (22:20.76), and Jared Rogers (22:46.00).
Class 1A Region 6 Boys’ Team Results
Williamsburg 21, 2. Jackson County 52, 3. Leslie County 95, 4. Somerset 112, 5. Buckhorn 118, 6. Harlan 158, 7. Lynn Camp 172, 8. Somerset Christian 173.
Headed to State Championships
Both teams have earned a berth in the KY State Cross Country Championships scheduled for next weekend (October 29th, 2022) at the Bourbon Cross Country Course in Paris, KY.
Congratulations to Coach Dean Rader and the 2022 JCHS Cross Country teams for their hard work and dedication along with their extraordinary performances at the Regional Championship! A special congratulation to the 2022 JCHS Girls Cross Country team for making school history and to Isabelle Shearer for winning 1st place Overall Female!!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.