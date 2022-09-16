JCHS Track and Field/Cross Country Coach Dean Rader reported that the team recently competed in the Southern Harrier Classic 2022. The meet was hosted by Southwestern on September 10, 2022 in Somerset, KY. Isabelle Shearer came in 3rd in the 5K Run. Coach Rader was incredibly pleased as he saw 13 runners from Jackson County set their personal records (PR) at the meet. These included: Keiton Anderson, Bryce Coyle, Merrick Rader, Jared Rogers, Malachi Shannon, Lucas Dickson, Gabe Shannon, Isabelle Shearer, Candice Williams, Keyana Adams, Makynna King, Scarlett Peel, and Jake Collett.
The Boys’ team is currently ranked 2nd in the Region after jumping past Somerset. Five members of the Boys’ team are ranked in the Top 10 in the Region. These include Keiton Anderson (Ranked #2), 8th Grader Malachi Shannon (Ranked #4) (Shannon is raked 11th in the State), Jared Rogers (Ranked #8), and Bryce Coyle (Ranked #10).
