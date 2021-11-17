After a shaky start to the season where several of the top runners from last year chose not to participate Coach Dean Rader couldn’t be prouder of the JCHS Cross Country team. The JCHS Boys’ Cross Country team finished as Runner’s Up (2nd) in the 2021 2021 Class 1A Region 6 Cross Country Competition held at Cave Run Lake Park High School course. The JCHS Girls’ Cross Country team finished 4th in the 6th Regional competition with an average run time of 27:11.99. These accomplishments earned both teams a berth to the state competition in Bourbon County.
Coach Dean Rader was very proud of these student athletes. Coach Rader reported, “All of this with each team only having 2 of their top 5 runners from the previous year returning!”
According to the KHSAA web site the following JCHS Boys qualified for the State Cross Country meet this coming weekend: 1. Keiton Anderson 2. Colby Bales 3. Morgan Bellamy 4. Nick Combs
5. Bryce Coyle 6. Trenton Hammonds and 7. Merrick Rader.
According to the KHSAA web site the following JCHS Girls qualified for the State Cross Country meet this coming weekend: 1. Layla Anderson 2. Raylee Coyle 3. Madison Marks 4. Isabelle Shearer 5. Emily Summers 6. Larkin Vaughn 7. Jasmine Ward
Coach Rader reported, “Well, the Generals Cross Country team proved to be "mudders" at the state championship this year.” Belle Shearer finished in the top 30 and set a personal course record, Madison Marks and Layla Anderson also set Personal Course records. Raylee Coyle and Emily Summers set their all-time Personal Records! Several of the boys also set their personal course records at the State run. These included: Nick Combs, Morgan Bellamy, Bryce Coyle, and Merrick Rader. Coach Rader commented, “Terribly wet, muddy conditions and the kids had a blast and really loved it!”
