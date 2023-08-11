B.O.N.D. week is not only a great opportunity for our returning and future cross country Generals to increase mileage and get ready for the upcoming season but it is also to pay homage to one of Jackson County’s best runners, Landon Bond.
This week student athletes had daily opportunities to train with a twist. Each practice was themed and with the help from some amazing parents after each practice students were fed and received a special gift to commemorate the accomplishment. The schedule for the week was as follows:
Take the hill - athletes took the high school hill at dawn - donuts, orange juice, muffins
Carnival Cruze - carnival themed run complete with carnival games and dunk the coaches in a dunk booth - corn dogs, fried Oreos, cotton candy
EzPz Lemon squeezie - easy run with lemonade and lemon-flavored treats
Pace Picante - pace 200 workouts with tacos, chips and salsa
Weight Room with popsicles
Jingle Bell Jog - Christmas themed run with snowman string cheese, banana snowmen, and gingerbread cookies
Glow Run- 5k run with glow paint, glow sticks, and glasses. Pizza, cookies, and Gatorade
Berry long run- athletes were challenged to gain a new personal record in distance on this day.
Strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, berry flavored cakes and fruit snacks.
On this day we had 3 student athletes complete a half marathon distance of 13.1 miles.
Great job team and coaches! Good Luck this upcoming season!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.