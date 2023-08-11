IMG_2917.jpeg

B.O.N.D. week is not only a great opportunity for our returning and future cross country Generals to increase mileage and get ready for the upcoming season but it is also to pay homage to one of Jackson County’s best runners, Landon Bond. 

This week student athletes had daily opportunities to train with a twist. Each practice was themed and with the help from some amazing parents after each practice students were fed and received a special gift to commemorate the accomplishment. The schedule for the week was as follows:

IMG_2923.jpeg

