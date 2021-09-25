The Jackson County High School Cross Country program has established itself as one of the best in the region (and maybe the state). Coach Dean Rader reported, “Both teams (boys and girls) began the season ranked in top 20 in the state for their division.” However, this year the team has felt the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Coach Rader reported that due to the defections we have been scrambling to put our teams together. Two (2) of the top five (5) boys did not return and five (5) of the top seven (7) girls did not return.
The boys participating on the squad include: Kris Graves, Keiton Anderson, Trenton Hammonds, Keegan Ward, Jared Rogers, Morgan Bellamy and Wyatt Bellamy.
The girls participating on the team include: Madison Marks, Jasmine Ward, Faith Shepherd, Belle Shearer, Larkin Vaughn, Emily Summers, and Natalie Sandlin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.